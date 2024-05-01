UN warns that Israeli ground operation in Rafah is "just around the corner"

The Israeli army's ground operation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip is "just around the corner". This was stated by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, UNN reports citing a statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

After nearly seven months of brutal fighting that has left tens of thousands dead and tens of thousands more maimed, Gaza is preparing for even more suffering and misery. For weeks now, the world has been calling on the Israeli authorities to spare Rafah, but a ground operation is just around the corner - said the UN representative.

Martin Griffiths pointed out that a ground invasion in Rafah would mean even more injuries and deaths. In addition, for organizations trying to provide humanitarian aid, a ground invasion would be a catastrophic blow.

"Meanwhile, the remaining hostages have not yet been released. Hunger is gaining momentum. The rules of war continue to be violated. Civilians must be protected and their needs met," the UN representative added.

He welcomed Israel's recent opening of the Erez crossing in northern Gaza to allow aid to be delivered from the Ashdod port and Jordan. He also noted efforts to deliver aid by sea. However, he emphasized that these improvements in the delivery of aid to Gaza cannot be used to prepare for or justify a full-scale military attack on Rafah.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces has made all the necessary preparations for a major ground offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah and may launch the operation as soon as it receives government approval.

The United States demands an immediate ceasefire from Israel and threatens to change its support policy if the humanitarian crisis in Gaza does not improve.