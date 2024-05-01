ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
UN warns that Israeli ground operation in Rafah is "just around the corner"

Kyiv

The UN warns that an imminent Israeli ground operation in Rafah, Gaza, will lead to more civilian casualties and hamper humanitarian aid efforts.

The Israeli army's ground operation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip is "just around the corner". This was stated by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, UNN reports citing a statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. 

After nearly seven months of brutal fighting that has left tens of thousands dead and tens of thousands more maimed, Gaza is preparing for even more suffering and misery. For weeks now, the world has been calling on the Israeli authorities to spare Rafah, but a ground operation is just around the corner

- said the UN representative.

Martin Griffiths pointed out that a ground invasion in Rafah  would mean even more injuries and deaths.  In addition, for organizations trying to provide humanitarian aid, a ground invasion would be a catastrophic blow.  

"Meanwhile, the remaining hostages have not yet been released. Hunger is gaining momentum. The rules of war continue to be violated.  Civilians must be protected and their needs met," the UN representative added. 

He welcomed Israel's recent opening of the Erez crossing in northern Gaza to allow aid to be delivered from the Ashdod port and Jordan. He also noted efforts to deliver aid by sea. However, he emphasized that these improvements in the delivery of aid to Gaza cannot be used to prepare for or justify a full-scale military attack on Rafah.

Recall 

The Israel Defense Forces has made all the necessary preparations for a major ground offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah and may launch the operation as soon as it receives government approval.

The United States demands an immediate ceasefire from Israel and threatens to change its support policy if the humanitarian crisis in Gaza does not improve. 

Contact us about advertising