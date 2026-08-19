UN Secretary-General seriously concerned about US sanctions against the International Criminal Court

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is seriously concerned by the decision of the United States to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane and Senior Counsel Abdoulaye Seyé. A UN spokesperson said this on Wednesday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio imposed the sanctions on Tuesday, marking another stage in the escalation of the Trump administration’s campaign against the court in The Hague, established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

"The Secretary-General expresses serious concern about this decision, as well as about the continued addition of other International Criminal Court staff members to this list," UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said at a regular UN briefing in New York.

Dujarric noted that although the United Nations and the ICC are separate institutions with different mandates, the UN regards the court as a "key pillar of international criminal justice."

EU leaders support the ICC after US sanctions against its officials

Reminder

On Tuesday, August 18, the United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane and the court’s Senior Counsel Abdoulaye Seyé.

Later, the International Criminal Court condemned the U.S. sanctions imposed on its President Tomoko Akane and other officials of the institution.