EU leaders support the ICC after US sanctions against its officials

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Costa expressed support for the International Criminal Court amid sanctions imposed by the United States, UNN reports.

The President of the European Council and I firmly support the ICC, President Tomoko Akane, and the officials who support her mission. The ICC helps deliver justice for victims of some of the world's most heinous crimes. To carry out this important work, its judges and officials must be able to act independently and without external pressure - von der Leyen said on the social network X.

European Council President Costa also expressed support for the ICC and also recalled that the institution helps deliver justice for victims of some of the world's most heinous crimes.

We remind you

On Tuesday, August 18, the United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane and the court's senior counsel, Abdoulaye Seye.

Later, the International Criminal Court condemned the sanctions imposed by the United States against its President Tomoko Akane and other employees of the institution.