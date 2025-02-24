The UN General Assembly supported the revolution initiated by Ukraine and European countries, not the American one, UNN reports.

The draft resolution, initiated by Ukraine and European countries, was voted in favor by 93 countries, against by 18, and abstained by 65.

Prior to the vote, US representative to the UN General Assembly Dorothy Shea stated that the UN could not support the Ukrainian resolution on de-escalation in Ukraine, emphasizing that their draft resolution proposed a quick end to the conflict and "restoration of peace" between Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukrainian draft condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The Financial Times reportedthat the US and Europe are arguing at the UN and G7 over whether to blame Russia for its war against Ukraine, as US President Donald Trump's rapidly changing stance on the conflict threatens to shatter Western unity.