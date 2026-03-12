$43.860.0351.040.33
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

UN Committee Accuses US Leadership of Inciting Racial Discrimination Through Aggressive Rhetoric

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

UN experts stated that Trump's rhetoric on migrants provokes hate crimes. The White House rejected the accusations, calling them biased.

UN Committee Accuses US Leadership of Inciting Racial Discrimination Through Aggressive Rhetoric
Photo: AP

A group of independent experts from the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination stated that public statements by President Donald Trump and other American political leaders provoke serious human rights violations. The decision, released in Geneva, notes that the use of dehumanizing language towards migrants and refugees contributes to the rise of hate crimes. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Committee members expressed deep concern that high-ranking politicians portray asylum seekers as criminals or a burden on society. According to experts, this approach not only reinforces stereotypes but also leads to racial profiling by US border and customs services.

The portrayal of migrants as criminals or a burden by politicians and influential public figures at the highest level, including the President, can incite racial discrimination and hate crimes

— the committee's press release states.

Countries that treat the US poorly will "pay for it" - Trump20.02.26, 22:39 • 7090 views

The report emphasizes that over the past three months, eight people have died as a result of violent control methods, including two US citizens during protests in Minnesota. UN experts classified these cases of lethal force as arbitrary deprivation of life and a gross violation of international law.

White House reaction and accusations of bias

The US presidential administration categorically rejected the conclusions of the UN Committee, calling them politically motivated and detached from reality. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales stated that the United States is currently a safer country due to strict border security measures and a reduction in crime rates. She emphasized that the American government does not consider the opinion of "so-called experts" weighty, as they demonstrate extreme bias regarding the country's domestic policy.

This assessment by the United Nations is as useless as their broken escalator, and their extreme bias continues to prove why no one takes them seriously. No one cares what biased so-called UN experts think, because Americans live in a safer and stronger country

— Olivia Wales reported.

Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers23.01.26, 06:36 • 40935 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Geneva
White House
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States