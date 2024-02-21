UN calls on the US to continue funding support for refugees in Ukraine: almost $1 billion needed

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said that it is vital for the United States to continue funding humanitarian organizations to alleviate the refugee crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the UNHCR needs $993 million to finance the response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

A total of $600 million has been allocated to repair homes and provide assistance so that those who evacuated can return home. But so far, only 13% of this amount has been funded, the UN said.

We are, of course, following the situation in the United States very closely, which is our main donor worldwide. The State Department should receive additional budgetary opportunities, including for assistance to Ukraine, which has not yet been voted on by Congress. Obviously, some of this support could be directed to UNHCR and other UN agencies to support refugees in Ukraine - said Philippe Leclerc, UNHCR Regional Director for Europe.

According to Leclerc, the United States contributes more than 30% of the UNHCR budget, while other leading donors are the European Union, Germany and Japan.

Leclerc noted that most Ukrainian refugees have expressed a desire to return home, but rocket attacks and uncertain economic prospects prevent them from doing so. He also added that UNHCR prioritizes house repairs.

"We need this generosity that we've seen around the world to continue for Ukraine as long as the war continues," Leclerc said.

Russia's invasion has forced some 6.3 million people in Ukraine to flee abroad. According to the UNHCR, another 3.7 million remain internally displaced.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is also trying to find out what happened to the 23,000 people - both from the Ukrainian and Russian sides - whose families have no news of them. This may be because they were captured, killed, or lost contact with their relatives after leaving their homes.

