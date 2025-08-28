Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays due to Russian attack on Vinnytsia region

Due to power outages in the railway infrastructure after a massive enemy attack, a number of train services will run with delays. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official channel of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

In particular, these include the following trains:

No. 87 Zaporizhzhia – Kovel,

No. 139 Kyiv – Kamianets-Podilskyi,

No. 77 Odesa – Kovel,

No. 3 Zaporizhzhia – Uzhhorod,

No. 47 Zaporizhzhia – Mukachevo,

No. 32 Przemyśl – Zaporizhzhia,

No. 92 Lviv – Kyiv,

No. 52 Lviv – Kyiv.

In addition, some services will bypass the damaged section. Those trains that are already on it will run under backup diesel locomotives.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes that it is doing everything possible to reduce the delay time.

Recall

On the night of August 27-28, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Currently, about 80 UAVs are in the airspace.