Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays due to Russian attack on Vinnytsia region

August 27, 05:11 PM • 15038 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 5260 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 33150 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 111772 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 73071 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 44573 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 61997 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 49555 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 47182 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 123552 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringAugust 27, 03:52 PM
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - Klychko07:59 PM
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.08:53 PM
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 97748 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringAugust 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVAugust 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM
Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays due to Russian attack on Vinnytsia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Ukrzaliznytsia announced delays for a number of trains due to power outages in the infrastructure of Vinnytsia region after a massive Russian attack. Some routes will be diverted, and some will run with backup diesel locomotives.

Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays due to Russian attack on Vinnytsia region

Due to power outages in the railway infrastructure after a massive enemy attack, a number of train services will run with delays. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official channel of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

In particular, these include the following trains:

  • No. 87 Zaporizhzhia – Kovel,
    • No. 139 Kyiv – Kamianets-Podilskyi,
      • No. 77 Odesa – Kovel,
        • No. 3 Zaporizhzhia – Uzhhorod,
          • No. 47 Zaporizhzhia – Mukachevo,
            • No. 32 Przemyśl – Zaporizhzhia,
              • No. 92 Lviv – Kyiv,
                • No. 52 Lviv – Kyiv.

                  In addition, some services will bypass the damaged section. Those trains that are already on it will run under backup diesel locomotives.

                  Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes that it is doing everything possible to reduce the delay time.

                  Recall

                  On the night of August 27-28, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Currently, about 80 UAVs are in the airspace.

                  Veronika Marchenko

                  War in Ukraine
                  Electricity
                  Ukrainian Railways
                  Ukraine
                  Zaporizhzhia
                  Lviv
                  Odesa
                  Kyiv