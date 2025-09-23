$41.250.00
Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays due to enemy shelling damaging infrastructure: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Due to damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast as a result of enemy shelling, several trains are running late. This applies to routes No. 54 Odesa - Dnipro, No. 254 Odesa - Kryvyi Rih, No. 51 Odesa - Zaporizhzhia, No. 128 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia, and No. 92 Odesa - Kramatorsk.

Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays due to enemy shelling damaging infrastructure: details

Passenger trains are delayed due to damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

As a result of enemy shelling and damage to infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast, several trains are running with delays

- the message says.

It is noted that this applies to flights:

  • No. 54 Odesa - Dnipro
    • No. 254 Odesa - Kryvyi Rih
      • No. 51 Odesa - Zaporizhzhia
        • No. 128 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia
          • No. 92 Odesa - Kramatorsk.

            Ukrzaliznytsia urged passengers to monitor the delay time on the website and apologized for the inconvenience.

            Recall

            On the night of September 23, Russia attacked Kirovohrad Oblast, damaging an infrastructure facility. According to the head of the OMA Andriy Raikovych, there were no casualties.

            Vita Zelenetska

            SocietyWar in Ukraine
            Kirovohrad Oblast
            Ukrainian Railways
            Dnipro
            Kryvyi Rih
            Kramatorsk
            Zaporizhzhia
            Lviv
            Odesa