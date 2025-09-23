Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays due to enemy shelling damaging infrastructure: details
Kyiv • UNN
Due to damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast as a result of enemy shelling, several trains are running late. This applies to routes No. 54 Odesa - Dnipro, No. 254 Odesa - Kryvyi Rih, No. 51 Odesa - Zaporizhzhia, No. 128 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia, and No. 92 Odesa - Kramatorsk.
Passenger trains are delayed due to damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.
As a result of enemy shelling and damage to infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast, several trains are running with delays
It is noted that this applies to flights:
- No. 54 Odesa - Dnipro
- No. 254 Odesa - Kryvyi Rih
- No. 51 Odesa - Zaporizhzhia
- No. 128 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia
- No. 92 Odesa - Kramatorsk.
Ukrzaliznytsia urged passengers to monitor the delay time on the website and apologized for the inconvenience.
Recall
On the night of September 23, Russia attacked Kirovohrad Oblast, damaging an infrastructure facility. According to the head of the OMA Andriy Raikovych, there were no casualties.