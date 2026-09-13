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Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays due to attacks on the railway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Due to systematic attacks by the Russian Federation, the railway is changing routes and evacuating passengers. Delays have occurred on routes to Warsaw, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays due to attacks on the railway

Russia continues its systematic attacks on railways throughout Ukraine, so some trains are forced to run with significant delays for safety reasons. Ukrzaliznytsia reports this, UNN reports.

Details

The systematic attack on the railway continues across the country; our monitoring center and all personnel are on heightened alert. Train delays related to evacuations and detours can traditionally be tracked on the uz-vezemo portal

- the post says.

In particular, according to the available information,  after a locomotive was hit in Yahodyn  trains have already departed toward Warsaw and in the opposite direction, but delays remain significant.

The Dnipro route is also continuing to operate via a detour. Because of this, delays remain for services to Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, and Dnipro.

Sumy region is one of the "champions" in terms of the number of threats, so we are proceeding from Konotop as cautiously as possible. Pay attention to safety signals from railway workers and be prepared for possible evacuations. We are holding on and moving forward

- Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes.

We would like to remind you

Russia has attacked the railway for the second time in a row. In particular, the Russian Federation struck the locomotive of a passenger train in Volyn, two kilometers from the border with Poland; no one was injured.

Trains will temporarily stop in Konotop, and passengers will then be transported by buses. The decision is related to the intensification of attacks by the Russian Federation.

Alla Kiosak

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