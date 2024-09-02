Ukrposhta has changed the rules of payment for parcels for individual entrepreneurs

Starting August 30, Ukrposhta stopped accepting cash on delivery shipments if the senders are individual entrepreneurs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's statement.

Details

Ukrposhta emphasizes that this update of the rules is due to the decision made by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Ukrposhta informs that the NBU has amended the Regulation on Cash Transactions in National Currency in Ukraine. This document prohibits the payment of cash on delivery transfers to individual entrepreneurs (IEs). Cash on delivery transfers can only be paid to a card or current account of a sole proprietor - Ukrposhta said in a statement.

According to the press service, all services provided by August 30 will be completed in accordance with the legislation in force at the time of acceptance of the shipment.

Ukrposhta to auction off parcels that have not been picked up within six months

Recall

The Foreign Ministry and Ukrposhta signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on delivery of documents abroad. Starting in September, Ukrainians will be able to get passports at diplomatic missions for $6 and 10 UAH VAT.