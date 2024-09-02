ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129862 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135139 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222704 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165961 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160698 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146193 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211521 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112734 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198576 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105249 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukrposhta has changed the rules of payment for parcels for individual entrepreneurs

Ukrposhta has changed the rules of payment for parcels for individual entrepreneurs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15634 views

“Starting August 30, Ukrposhta will no longer accept cash on delivery for individual entrepreneurs due to the NBU's decision. Cash on delivery transfers can now only be paid to the sole proprietor's card or current account.

Starting August 30, Ukrposhta stopped accepting cash on delivery shipments if the senders are individual entrepreneurs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's statement.

Details

Ukrposhta emphasizes that this update of the rules is due to the decision made by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Ukrposhta informs that the NBU has amended the Regulation on Cash Transactions in National Currency in Ukraine. This document prohibits the payment of cash on delivery transfers to individual entrepreneurs (IEs). Cash on delivery transfers can only be paid to a card or current account of a sole proprietor

- Ukrposhta said in a statement.

According to the press service, all services provided by August 30 will be completed in accordance with the legislation in force at the time of acceptance of the shipment.

Ukrposhta to auction off parcels that have not been picked up within six months10.05.24, 21:10 • 20488 views

Recall

The Foreign Ministry and Ukrposhta signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on delivery of documents abroad. Starting in September, Ukrainians will be able to get passports at diplomatic missions for $6 and 10 UAH VAT.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomy

