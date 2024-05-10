Ukrposhta to auction off parcels that have not been picked up within six months

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84868 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108114 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150929 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154907 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251025 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174275 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165508 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226276 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35406 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33288 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67417 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35505 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61571 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251025 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226276 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212334 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238062 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224827 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84868 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61571 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67417 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113058 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113941 views
Actual
Ukrposhta to auction off parcels that have not been picked up within six months

Ukrposhta to auction off parcels that have not been picked up within six months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20493 views

Ukrposhta will sell unclaimed parcels that have not been picked up within six months at auctions on Prozorro.Sale

Ukrposhta said that parcels that have not been delivered within six months will be sold at auctions. This is stated in the company's statement, UNN reports.

Details

The preliminary starting price for each such parcel is UAH 10, but they will be sold in pallets rather than individually.

As explained by Ukrposhta, the sale of unclaimed parcels is an international practice. In particular, this is practiced by international postal operators and logistics companies such as Amazon, USPS, FedEx, Royal Mail and others.

According to Igor Smelyansky, CEO of Ukrposhta, previously undelivered parcels were simply destroyed, but now the company has the right to sell them and compensate for logistics costs.

He noted that there are currently tens of thousands of parcels stored in warehouses that have not been picked up for six months.

The starting price for each unclaimed parcel is ten hryvnias. Parcels are combined into pallets containing up to 100 units and sold as one lot. Lots will be formed randomly, and all parcels will be sold unpacked with address information removed. Neither the company nor the potential buyers will know what the parcels contain before the auction results are announced

- Ukrposhta explains.

It is noted that the parcels will be sold by as part of auctions on the Prozorro.Sale platform. In addition, to eliminate the possibility of corruption in the formation of lots, the company's employees cannot participate in the auctions.

The pilot project "Ukrposhta. Pharmacy" pilot project is expanding to six more frontline regions29.02.24, 16:31 • 24002 views

Addendum

At the same time, Ukrposhta explained that as before, parcels that the recipient has not picked up within two weeks  will be sent  to the sender. However, if the sender does not pick up the parcel within two weeks, it will be sent to a specially equipped warehouse where it will be stored for six months.

During this period, both the recipient and the sender still have the right to receive the parcel upon request.

Recall

On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism on May 8, 2024 Ukrposhta issued a postage stamp "Russian Navy - to the bottom!" or "Ship for 3"

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
ukrposhtaUkrposhta

Contact us about advertising