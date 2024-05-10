Ukrposhta to auction off parcels that have not been picked up within six months

Ukrposhta said that parcels that have not been delivered within six months will be sold at auctions. This is stated in the company's statement, UNN reports.

The preliminary starting price for each such parcel is UAH 10, but they will be sold in pallets rather than individually.

As explained by Ukrposhta, the sale of unclaimed parcels is an international practice. In particular, this is practiced by international postal operators and logistics companies such as Amazon, USPS, FedEx, Royal Mail and others.

According to Igor Smelyansky, CEO of Ukrposhta, previously undelivered parcels were simply destroyed, but now the company has the right to sell them and compensate for logistics costs.

He noted that there are currently tens of thousands of parcels stored in warehouses that have not been picked up for six months.

The starting price for each unclaimed parcel is ten hryvnias. Parcels are combined into pallets containing up to 100 units and sold as one lot. Lots will be formed randomly, and all parcels will be sold unpacked with address information removed. Neither the company nor the potential buyers will know what the parcels contain before the auction results are announced - Ukrposhta explains.

It is noted that the parcels will be sold by as part of auctions on the Prozorro.Sale platform. In addition, to eliminate the possibility of corruption in the formation of lots, the company's employees cannot participate in the auctions.

At the same time, Ukrposhta explained that as before, parcels that the recipient has not picked up within two weeks will be sent to the sender. However, if the sender does not pick up the parcel within two weeks, it will be sent to a specially equipped warehouse where it will be stored for six months.

During this period, both the recipient and the sender still have the right to receive the parcel upon request.

