Ukrenergo: Ukraine to introduce electricity supply restrictions for industrial consumers in all regions on October 20

Ukrenergo announced the introduction of power limitation schedules for industrial consumers in all regions of Ukraine tomorrow, October 20, from 06:00 to 22:00. The reason for such measures was the consequences of previous Russian missile strikes on critical energy infrastructure. This is stated in Ukrenergo's statement on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

As the company notes, the situation remains unstable, so schedules may change depending on the state of the energy system. In the Chernihiv region, hourly blackouts for household consumers, organized by the local oblenergo, are already in effect.

Ukrenergo urges citizens and businesses to carefully monitor updates on the pages of their distribution system operators in order to respond promptly to changes in electricity supply.

