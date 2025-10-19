Ukrenergo: Ukraine to introduce electricity supply restrictions for industrial consumers in all regions on October 20

$41.640.00
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 14273 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
02:19 PM • 14365 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 17487 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 25621 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 40139 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 51696 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47014 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46088 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 53522 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Argentina, a candidate for deputy suddenly died of a heart attack during a live debate.
Armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan: sides conclude immediate truce in Doha
Hundreds of Hungarian citizens found among Ukrainian refugees in Germany - Welt
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and Terms
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 14276 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and Terms
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 110901 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 155999 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
China
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo
Ukrenergo: Ukraine to introduce electricity supply restrictions for industrial consumers in all regions on October 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

Ukrenergo announced the introduction of power restriction schedules for industrial consumers throughout Ukraine on October 20 from 06:00 to 22:00. This is due to the consequences of missile strikes on energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo: Ukraine to introduce electricity supply restrictions for industrial consumers in all regions on October 20

Ukrenergo announced the introduction of power limitation schedules for industrial consumers in all regions of Ukraine tomorrow, October 20, from 06:00 to 22:00. The reason for such measures was the consequences of previous Russian missile strikes on critical energy infrastructure. This is stated in Ukrenergo's statement on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

As the company notes, the situation remains unstable, so schedules may change depending on the state of the energy system. In the Chernihiv region, hourly blackouts for household consumers, organized by the local oblenergo, are already in effect.

Over 300 units of equipment for backup power supply prepared in Kyiv - KMDA18.10.25, 23:08 • 8064 views

Ukrenergo urges citizens and businesses to carefully monitor updates on the pages of their distribution system operators in order to respond promptly to changes in electricity supply.

Energy workers have introduced new power outage schedules in several regions of Ukraine18.10.25, 17:48 • 6016 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv