Energy workers have introduced new power outage schedules in several regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv region, hourly blackouts are in effect for household consumers. By order of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts have been applied in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Reports UNN with reference to DTEK and Ukrenergo.
Details
According to a new statement from Ukrenergo, hourly outages for household consumers are being applied in Chernihiv region.
The operator confirmed that due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been implemented in certain regions of Ukraine.
It has been announced that the situation in the energy system may change.