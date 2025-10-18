$41.640.00
Energy workers have introduced new power outage schedules in several regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

In Chernihiv region, hourly blackouts are in effect for household consumers. By order of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts have been applied in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Energy workers have introduced new power outage schedules in several regions of Ukraine

In Chernihiv region, hourly outages for household consumers are in effect. In addition, emergency outages have been implemented in Dnipropetrovsk region at the command of specialists from Ukraine's transmission system operator.

Reports UNN with reference to DTEK and Ukrenergo.

Details

In a number of regions of Ukraine, energy outage schedules are in effect. Emergency outages in Dnipropetrovsk region.

At the command of Ukrenergo, emergency outages have been implemented in Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to a new statement from Ukrenergo, hourly outages for household consumers are being applied in Chernihiv region.

The operator confirmed that due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been implemented in certain regions of Ukraine.

It has been announced that the situation in the energy system may change.

Recall

Ihor Telezhnikov

