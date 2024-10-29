Ukrainians want changes in the anti-corruption system more than in customs - poll

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Ukrainians want changes in the anti-corruption system more than in customs - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 135404 views

According to a poll by Rating, 74% of Ukrainians named the fight against corruption as the most important reform, while only 10% considered customs a priority. 84% of respondents are dissatisfied with the current results of anti-corruption reform.

Ukrainians want changes in the anti-corruption system more than in customs - poll

Anti-corruption reform remains a top priority for Ukrainians, with 74% of respondents calling the fight against corruption the most important reform of all. By comparison, only 10% of respondents consider changes in customs to be a top priority. This is according to a survey conducted by the sociological group "Rating".

Details

According to the survey results, only 15% said they were satisfied with the fight against corruption, while the majority of respondents (84%) were dissatisfied with the current results of anti-corruption reform.

For comparison, 56% of respondents are dissatisfied with the customs system reform, and almost 30% are satisfied with the changes at customs.

Although citizens do not see customs reform as a top priority, it was decided to completely restart this body  and the Verkhovna Rada recently adopted a law.

It is not yet clear whether anti-corruption reform will be implemented in Ukraine, but it is possible that the results of the recently launched external independent audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine will be the impetus for its implementation.

Recall

The Anti-Corruption Bureau was established in 2014 as part of the system of anti-corruption bodies to fight corruption among high-ranking officials, in the context of fulfilling Ukraine's commitments to the EU and the International Monetary Fund.  However, corruption in Ukraine remains  one of the main problems.

Recently, there have been frequent statements about the loss of independence of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine. In particular, this was stated by the recently dismissed first deputy director of the bureau, Gizo Uglava. He has repeatedly hinted that decisions at the NABU are made under the influence of external factors rather than on the basis of the law. Among the individuals and institutions that he believes exerted this pressure were activists of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) and the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, who, as Uglava noted, used to work at the AntAC.

The same opinion is supported by lawyers, who also stated that the real goal of anti-corruption activists has turned from fighting corruption to putting pressure on certain public officials to achieve "external" goals.

In addition, the NABU's Public Control Council (PCC) recently stated that detectives are not effective in investigating corruption in the defense sector. According to Kateryna Datsenko, a military wife and representative of the PIC in the personnel commission, a significant increase in the number of corruption cases in the defense sector was expected with the start of a full-scale war. However, as of today, only 48 criminal proceedings are underway, and only 7 people have been notified of suspicion.

The public has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that the NABU wastes public resources and time on cases that are not critical and have questionable judicial prospects. A good example is case against former Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan. Almost three years were spent investigating this case, in which the HACC eventually delivered an acquittal.  By the way, neither NABU detectives nor SAPO prosecutors have ever publicly apologized to Omelian or been punished for illegally bringing him to criminal responsibility.

A similar story may happen now  with former Minister Mykola Solsky, who  was publicly accused by NABU and SAPO in May of misappropriating land. The point is not that Solsky himself took possession of the land, but that he helped ATO fighters to register land plots that, according to detectives,  should have gone to other people, in particular, to be put up for auctions by the State Property Fund for the sale of land. This story is already eight years old, and the reasonable investigation timeframe has long since expired, but detectives decided to announce suspicions this year. In the near future, they plan to interrogate almost 1,500 ATO soldiers. In addition, the NABU tried to leak the expert examination in the case against Solsky, which they themselves ordered and which, obviously, was supposed to testify to his innocence.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

