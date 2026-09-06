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Ukrainians have been allowed to submit claims for loss of employment due to the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The Register of Damage has opened a category for compensation for lost earnings due to the war. Claims are submitted through the Diia portal.

Ukrainians have been allowed to submit claims for loss of employment due to the war

Ukrainians who lost their jobs and income because of the war can now submit a claim to the international Register of Damage through "Diia." This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The International Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has opened a new category, A3.4, "Loss of Paid Employment," for claim submissions. Individuals who worked as employees or were self-employed and were deprived of their source of income due to losing their jobs as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine may submit a claim in this category. The new category provides an opportunity to record claims for compensation for earnings that a person was unable to receive due to war-related job loss

- the post says.

In addition, according to the available data,  a separate category, A3.5, "Loss of Private Entrepreneurship," already exists in the Register for individual entrepreneurs who lost income due to Russian aggression.

All claims to the Register are submitted through the "Diia" web portal. Currently, 30 claim categories are open to individuals and legal entities, as well as state authorities and local self-government bodies.

To remind you

In Ukraine, 94,267 unemployed people have been officially registered, with the largest numbers in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Employers are experiencing an acute shortage of skilled workers, drivers and doctors.

Alla Kiosak

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