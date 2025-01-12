Ukrainian UAV strikes cause significant losses to DPRK attack aircraft - ISW

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144458 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125707 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133442 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133097 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110348 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162864 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104402 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113933 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89822 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128651 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127303 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87570 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100383 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169440 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162862 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179919 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127303 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128651 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142324 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134002 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151235 views
Actual
Ukrainian UAV strikes cause significant losses to DPRK attack aircraft - ISW

Ukrainian UAV strikes cause significant losses to DPRK attack aircraft - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68930 views

Ukrainian forces capture the first North Korean prisoners of war in the Kursk region. DPRK troops conduct large-scale assaults, ignoring drone attacks, resulting in significant losses.

North Korean forces send large assault groups for combat operations, despite regular strikes by Ukrainian drones. This contributes to the likely high level of losses on the part of the DPRK. This is stated in an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

ISW analysts noted that Ukrainian forces captured the first North Korean prisoners of war in the Kursk region.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on January 11 that on January 9, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces captured a North Korean soldier in Kursk region, and recently Ukrainian airborne assault troops captured a second North Korean soldier in the area. The SBU stated that the Ukrainian authorities are cooperating with South Korean intelligence to communicate with the prisoners of war, as they do not speak English, Russian or Ukrainian

- ISW report says.

One of the prisoners of war was carrying a Russian military ID card of the Republic of Tuva, which the Russian authorities reportedly issued to him in the fall of 2024.

The prisoner of war said that he had been trained to coordinate with Russian troops for only one week before being sent to combat and that he thought he was going to Russia for training, not to fight in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian or North Korean forces usually kill wounded North Korean soldiers to hide their involvement in the war.

North Korean forces are reportedly deploying large assault groups to conduct combat operations despite frequent Ukrainian drone strikes, which likely contributes to the high level of North Korean casualties

- noted in ISW.

According to the Institute's analysts, North Korean soldiers ignore Ukrainian drones and continue to advance despite drone strikes on personnel.

It is noted that Russian troops are following North Korean troops to "stabilize gains," but a Ukrainian soldier fighting in the Kursk region said that communication problems between Russian and North Korean troops may slow down Russian efforts to secure new positions.

The Ukrainian military also said that in December 2024, North Korean forces launched an assault with 400 to 500 people, during which North Korean forces outnumbered Ukrainian forces six to one.

- ISW analysts write .

ISW also assessed the DPRK army.

North Korea's ability to learn and integrate lessons learned from fighting alongside Russian forces is likely to be significantly impaired if Russian military commanders use North Korean forces in attacks with high infantry attrition rates on a similar or greater scale than most Russian personnel. The inability or refusal of North Korean forces to learn how to effectively counter drones will also negatively impact the lessons they can learn from this war

- the post reads. 

The American Institute for the Study of War also informs that Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains his maximum demands to isolate Ukraine and weaken NATO.

On January 10, the Financial Times reported, citing a former senior Kremlin official and another source who had discussed the topic with Putin, that Putin maintained his demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and demanded that NATO not deploy forces in Eastern Europe in any negotiations by "changing the rules of the international system to ensure that there is no 'threat to Russia

- ISW analysts write .

ISW's key findings for January 11:

  • Ukrainian troops reportedly captured the first North Korean prisoners of war in the Kursk region.
    • North Korean troops are deploying large assault groups to conduct combat operations, despite frequent Ukrainian drone strikes, which likely contributes to the high level of North Korean casualties and will likely affect the lessons that the North Korean military command will learn from the fighting in this war.
      • Russian President Vladimir Putin is sticking to his maximalist pre-war demands for isolating Ukraine and weakening NATO, and reportedly intends to insist on these demands during any possible talks with Western leaders to end the war in Ukraine.
        • Ukrainian forces may have conducted a drone strike on an oil refinery in the Republic of Tatarstan on January 11, but details of the possible strike remain unclear.
          • Ukrainian troops advanced in the Kursk region.

            Recall

            The Ukrainian Armed Forces and paratroopers captured two wounded North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. 

            Vita Zelenetska

            Vita Zelenetska

            WarPolitics
            sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
            natoNATO
            north-koreaNorth Korea
            south-koreaSouth Korea
            volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
            ukraineUkraine

            Contact us about advertising