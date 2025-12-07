Ukrainian soldiers dislodged occupiers from the village of Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk region

Soldiers of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Tykhe in the Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Details

As early as November 21, Russians published a video on their resources where their military waved tricolors in the Oleksandrivka direction and announced the occupation of the settlements of Tykhe and Vidradne of the Pokrovske community, Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a result of coordinated and precise actions, competent planning and courageous implementation, the soldiers of the 67th separate mechanized brigade drove the enemy out of Tykhe and cleared the village of occupiers. - the report says.

Recall

On December 6, the Ukrainian Defense Forces blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area to stop the advance of Russian occupation forces in Donetsk region.