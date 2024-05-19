Ukrainian sabre fencer Olha Harlan wins silver at the World Cup in sabre fencing

The final session of the individual category of the World Cup in sabre fencing took place in Plovdiv, where Ukrainian fencer Olga Harlan won silver. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the semifinals, Harlan was able to defeat Japanese fencer Misaki Emura with a score of 15-13, reaching the final confrontation.

However, in the main match, Olga met the world's top fencer, Frenchwoman Sarah Balzer. Despite her efforts and struggle, the advantage remained with Balzer, who won with a score of 15-8.

As a result, Olga Harlan won a silver medal at the World Cup and will soon have the opportunity to defend the title of champion at the World Cup together with the Ukrainian team.

Olga Harlan wins bronze at the World Fencing Cup