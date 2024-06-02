Ukrainian rapier player wins gold medal at European Championships in Turkey

Ukraine starts the European Youth Fencing Championship in Antalya, Turkey, with a gold medal, - rapier player Daria Mironyuk achieved success in individual competitions, receiving the second medal in her career. This is reported by UNN with Reference to the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine.

Details

The first achievements of Ukrainian athletes at the European Youth Fencing Championship in Antalya, Turkey.

The gold medal was won by rapier player Daria Mironyuk in individual competitions.

The athlete is a pupil of Alla and Dmytro Mironyuk (honored coaches of Ukraine). The Ukrainian athlete won first four of the five fights in the group, then five more fights in the direct elimination round.

In the semifinals, the 22-year-old from Kiev defeated Italian Giulia Amore with a score of 15:11.

In the match for the gold medal, Yazmin Papp from Hungary defeated — 15:6.

It is noted that for Daria Mironyuk — the second medal in her career at the Youth Championship of the continent after last year she became the silver medalist in the team.

