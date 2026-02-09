Ukrainian passport for Pedro Henrique and Pedrinho: UAF will not deal with the naturalization of foreign footballers

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
February 9, 08:22 AM • 15135 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 29588 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 34755 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 52170 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 51225 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 41548 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40046 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26830 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18213 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13549 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2m/s
61%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhotoFebruary 9, 05:05 AM • 27097 views
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: detailsFebruary 9, 06:15 AM • 11403 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 30097 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia09:47 AM • 19158 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 10818 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 214 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 10936 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 56815 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 78175 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 94970 views
Actual people
Andriy Shevchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Ed Miliband
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 30191 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 36604 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 49863 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 50587 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 58832 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Facebook

Ukrainian passport for Pedro Henrique and Pedrinho: UAF will not deal with the naturalization of foreign footballers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

UAF Technical Director Ihor Dedishyn stated that the association will not deal with the naturalization of foreign footballers. However, the UAF will welcome players with Ukrainian roots who express a desire to obtain a Ukrainian passport.

Ukrainian passport for Pedro Henrique and Pedrinho: UAF will not deal with the naturalization of foreign footballers

UAF Technical Director Ihor Dedyšyn stated that the association will not engage in the naturalization of foreign football players to attract them to the Ukrainian national team. Dedyšyn said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

For the past month and a half, the topic of naturalization has been launched and quite actively discussed. My position is that I believe the UAF will definitely not engage in the naturalization of foreign football players. This is not its function... the UAF's function is to create a system that will produce players for national teams.

- said Dedyšyn.

He noted that Ukrainian coaches who produce players for national teams should work with players holding Ukrainian passports.

If it's a player with ethnic Ukrainian roots, we will only be happy. (...) If there is a player with Ukrainian roots who expresses a desire to obtain a Ukrainian passport and meets the requirements of the national team coach, then we will definitely welcome such processes. I would even say, stimulate them. This is also one of those social, and even political, functions - to maintain unity throughout the world.

- added Dedyšyn.

Context

Popular Ukrainian sports journalist and football commentator Ihor Tsyganyk reported that the Ukrainian national team could potentially be joined by Brazilian legionnaire Pedro Henrique from Shakhtar Donetsk. In addition, there was information that Shakhtar winger Pedrinho might also receive a Ukrainian passport.

Specifically, regarding the situation surrounding both players, the journalist said the following: "Currently, both players are considering this option. They are thinking about how beneficial it is, how much they need it, how they intend to connect themselves with Ukraine, because there are certain risks. We must understand that if a player receives a passport, he becomes an absolute citizen of Ukraine and must comply with the laws currently in force in Ukraine – and this is a bit of a risk. It seems that since January 16, a law on the possibility of not dual citizenship, but some adjustment with other citizenships, has come into effect, and perhaps there are some positive aspects in that. But at this stage, there is no concrete agreement from the players themselves, where they would say: 'Yes, let's start the process.' Discussions are ongoing."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports