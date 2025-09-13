The "Shkval" battalion of the "Skelya" regiment successfully conducted an offensive operation on the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, returning the village of Filiya under Ukraine's control. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regiment's post on social media.

Details

According to the military, during the operation, the fighters eliminated the strongholds of the Russian occupiers and restored control over the settlement. Now, the Ukrainian flag flies again over the village.

As noted by the commander of the Shkval battalion with the call sign Sobor, the Russians who had entrenched themselves in the village were attacked with grenades and drones.

We did our job. We cleared the village, brought in our neighbors. The guys performed very well. It's very good when our flag flies. We show that we are a force and that we can do it. - added the commander.

Recall

According to the General Staff, on September 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine de-occupied the village of Zarichne in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region. The settlement was taken under control by the forces of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya".

