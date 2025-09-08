Ukrainian military cleared a settlement in Donetsk region from the enemy and pushed back the enemy in several others. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical project DeepState.

Details

On Sunday, September 7, at 23:50, DeepState analysts updated the map and reported on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The map has been updated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared Volodymyrivka, pushed back the enemy near Razino, Zoloty Kolodyaz, and in Novotoretske - the post says.

Project analysts also reported that the occupiers advanced in Luhansk region.

"The enemy advanced in Serebryanske forestry," DeepState writes.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, commented on publications by a number of Western media outlets that wrote about an alleged "new large-scale offensive" by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. According to him, it is not a new campaign, but a continuous process that has been going on for more than a year.

