Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
The Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near Razino, Zoloty Kolodyaz, and in Novotoretske. At the same time, the occupiers advanced in the Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region.
Ukrainian military cleared a settlement in Donetsk region from the enemy and pushed back the enemy in several others. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical project DeepState.
Details
On Sunday, September 7, at 23:50, DeepState analysts updated the map and reported on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The map has been updated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared Volodymyrivka, pushed back the enemy near Razino, Zoloty Kolodyaz, and in Novotoretske
Project analysts also reported that the occupiers advanced in Luhansk region.
"The enemy advanced in Serebryanske forestry," DeepState writes.
Recall
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, commented on publications by a number of Western media outlets that wrote about an alleged "new large-scale offensive" by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. According to him, it is not a new campaign, but a continuous process that has been going on for more than a year.
