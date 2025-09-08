Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

$41.350.00
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 23196 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 36427 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 54822 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 69042 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 100911 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 84312 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52891 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57096 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 79699 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Svyrydenko showed the consequences of Russia's morning attack on the Cabinet of Ministers buildingPhotoSeptember 7, 12:22 PM • 8078 views
Macron reacted to today's Russian attack on UkraineSeptember 7, 01:58 PM • 6660 views
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crimeSeptember 7, 02:10 PM • 10488 views
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European supportSeptember 7, 02:53 PM • 13809 views
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih04:35 PM • 9176 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 100910 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 84311 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 79698 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 58639 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 80475 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 14953 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 20798 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 53314 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 108823 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 50347 views
Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near Razino, Zoloty Kolodyaz, and in Novotoretske. At the same time, the occupiers advanced in the Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region.

Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

Ukrainian military cleared a settlement in Donetsk region from the enemy and pushed back the enemy in several others. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical project DeepState.

Details

On Sunday, September 7, at 23:50, DeepState analysts updated the map and reported on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The map has been updated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared Volodymyrivka, pushed back the enemy near Razino, Zoloty Kolodyaz, and in Novotoretske

- the post says.

Project analysts also reported that the occupiers advanced in Luhansk region.

"The enemy advanced in Serebryanske forestry," DeepState writes.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, commented on publications by a number of Western media outlets that wrote about an alleged "new large-scale offensive" by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. According to him, it is not a new campaign, but a continuous process that has been going on for more than a year.

"As long as Putin cannot occupy Ukraine, victory is on our side" - Zelenskyy07.09.25, 22:13 • 1044 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Fake news
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine