"As long as Putin cannot occupy Ukraine, victory is on our side" - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Kremlin's main goal remains the complete occupation of Ukraine, but for Ukrainians, victory means preserving statehood and independence. UNN writes about this, citing Zelenskyy's interview with ABC News.

Details

The President emphasized that Trump seeks to end the war, but it is important not just to cease hostilities, but to establish a just and lasting peace to prevent new aggression in six months or a year.

Answering the question of what victory looks like for Ukraine, Zelenskyy stressed that it is primarily about survival.

Putin's goal is to occupy Ukraine. For him, that is victory. But as long as he cannot do that, victory is on our side. For us, to survive is victory, because we preserve our identity, our country, and our independence. - he emphasized.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that only its own Armed Forces can provide real security guarantees for the state.

According to him, even if the US and European partners provide additional assurances, long-term peace is possible only with a strong army.

Any security guarantees in Ukraine can only be based on our army - said the head of state.

Recall

As the President stated, he does not intend to accept Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for negotiations, instead offering the Russian dictator to visit Kyiv.

