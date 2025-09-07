$41.350.00
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 20973 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 34630 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 53208 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 67834 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 99599 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 83053 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52693 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56814 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 78859 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
"As long as Putin cannot occupy Ukraine, victory is on our side" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the Kremlin's main goal is the full occupation of Ukraine, and for Ukraine, victory means preserving its statehood. He emphasized that only its own army can provide true security guarantees for the state.

"As long as Putin cannot occupy Ukraine, victory is on our side" - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Kremlin's main goal remains the complete occupation of Ukraine, but for Ukrainians, victory means preserving statehood and independence. UNN writes about this, citing Zelenskyy's interview with ABC News.

Details

The President emphasized that Trump seeks to end the war, but it is important not just to cease hostilities, but to establish a just and lasting peace to prevent new aggression in six months or a year.

Answering the question of what victory looks like for Ukraine, Zelenskyy stressed that it is primarily about survival.

Putin's goal is to occupy Ukraine. For him, that is victory. But as long as he cannot do that, victory is on our side. For us, to survive is victory, because we preserve our identity, our country, and our independence.

- he emphasized.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that only its own Armed Forces can provide real security guarantees for the state. 

According to him, even if the US and European partners provide additional assurances, long-term peace is possible only with a strong army.

Any security guarantees in Ukraine can only be based on our army

- said the head of state.

Recall

As the President stated, he does not intend to accept Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for negotiations, instead offering the Russian dictator to visit Kyiv.

Moscow's behavior demonstrates a lack of interest in ending aggression - President of the European Council05.09.25, 14:57 • 3078 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv