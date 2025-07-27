$41.770.00
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 41844 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 42165 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 52846 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 53982 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 76111 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 196087 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 78498 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
UNN Lite
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Ukrainian military liberated Kindrativka in Sumy region - StratCom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the border village of Kindrativka in the Sumy region. Stabilization measures are ongoing in the liberated settlement.

Ukrainian military liberated Kindrativka in Sumy region - StratCom

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the border village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that military units and subdivisions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which are part of the forces and means of the "Kursk" troop grouping, as well as forces and means of the senior commander, liberated the settlement of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast.

As of now, stabilization measures are ongoing in the liberated settlement

- the report says.

Context

On July 25, the liberation of Kindrativka was reported by the DeepState analytical project. According to analysts, the 225th Separate Assault Battalion completed the clearing and consolidation in Kindrativka. This is already the second village liberated by the unit in Sumy Oblast. During the liberation of both villages, the enemy suffered heavy losses.

On June 6, Russian troops captured Kindrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy Oblast.

In Sumy region, 60 people, including 10 children, were evacuated during the week

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Sumy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
