The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the border village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that military units and subdivisions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which are part of the forces and means of the "Kursk" troop grouping, as well as forces and means of the senior commander, liberated the settlement of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast.

As of now, stabilization measures are ongoing in the liberated settlement - the report says.

Context

On July 25, the liberation of Kindrativka was reported by the DeepState analytical project. According to analysts, the 225th Separate Assault Battalion completed the clearing and consolidation in Kindrativka. This is already the second village liberated by the unit in Sumy Oblast. During the liberation of both villages, the enemy suffered heavy losses.

On June 6, Russian troops captured Kindrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy Oblast.

In Sumy region, 60 people, including 10 children, were evacuated during the week