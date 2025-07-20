In Sumy region, 60 people, including 10 children, were evacuated during the week

In the Sumy region, the evacuation from border communities continues. In particular, this week more than 60 people, including ten children, were evacuated from three districts, said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

Details

"These are residents of Velykopysarivska, Bilopilska, Richkivska, Vorozhbyanska, Hlukhivska and Seredyno-Budska communities," Hryhorov said.

He added that currently, 213 settlements in 18 communities of the region, which are constantly shelled by the Russian army, are subject to evacuation.

"We continue to help everyone who decides to leave dangerous settlements," Hryhorov emphasized.

He added that in safer territories, people can contact a transit center, receive basic humanitarian, medical, and psychological assistance, arrange payments, and learn about resettlement options.

"At the center, you can also sign up for the weekly free evacuation train No. 45 Sumy–Uzhhorod. Phone for inquiries: 068 937 0000," Hryhorov noted.

Addition

In the Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked medics who were evacuating a wounded civilian. On July 13, 9 people were injured and one died as a result of Russian attacks.

In the Sumy region, the enemy attacked the Khotyn community, as a result of which a 74-year-old woman received multiple injuries and was hospitalized. Almost 90 shellings were recorded during the day, there are dead and wounded civilians, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.