Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past day

February 8, 07:59 PM • 10478 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 23263 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 26939 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 27229 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 28019 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 23222 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 15797 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12703 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24869 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39197 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Winter Olympics Diaries: What results did Ukrainians show on February 8PhotoFebruary 8, 07:27 PM • 4320 views
Lavrov spoke about the possibility of a Russian attack on EuropeFebruary 8, 07:43 PM • 3848 views
Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed droneVideoFebruary 8, 08:13 PM • 6266 views
Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapseFebruary 8, 10:41 PM • 5888 views
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military Administration11:42 PM • 3512 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 32991 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 54429 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 72656 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 66460 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 66570 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 26786 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 40777 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 42198 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 50692 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 53283 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on enemy losses as of February 9, 2026. 1250 occupiers and a significant amount of equipment were eliminated in one day.

Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on enemy losses in the full-scale war as of the morning of February 9, 2026. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,250 occupiers, and also destroyed a significant amount of equipment, including artillery systems and operational-tactical level drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion already amount to about 1,247,580 people. In addition to significant losses in manpower, the occupiers continue to lose logistical and firepower potential.

Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers08.02.26, 21:59 • 10477 views

In particular, during the day, Ukrainian forces hit 12 artillery systems and 3 tanks. Air defense and electronic warfare units showed particular activity, having "grounded" 413 enemy drones, which remain one of the main threats on the front line.

In the segment of armored vehicles and support, statistics also increased. The occupiers lost 3 armored combat vehicles and 113 units of automotive equipment along with fuel tankers. The figures for aviation, ships, and special equipment losses remained unchanged over the past day, but the total number of destroyed artillery systems has already exceeded 37 thousand units.

Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed drone08.02.26, 22:13 • 6330 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine