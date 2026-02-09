Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on enemy losses in the full-scale war as of the morning of February 9, 2026. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,250 occupiers, and also destroyed a significant amount of equipment, including artillery systems and operational-tactical level drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion already amount to about 1,247,580 people. In addition to significant losses in manpower, the occupiers continue to lose logistical and firepower potential.

Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers

In particular, during the day, Ukrainian forces hit 12 artillery systems and 3 tanks. Air defense and electronic warfare units showed particular activity, having "grounded" 413 enemy drones, which remain one of the main threats on the front line.

In the segment of armored vehicles and support, statistics also increased. The occupiers lost 3 armored combat vehicles and 113 units of automotive equipment along with fuel tankers. The figures for aviation, ships, and special equipment losses remained unchanged over the past day, but the total number of destroyed artillery systems has already exceeded 37 thousand units.

Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed drone