Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed drone
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force showed footage of a Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot destroying an enemy Shahed drone. The pilot used an aircraft cannon to eliminate the target.
The Air Force showed epic footage of a pilot destroying an enemy Shahed drone with an F-16 fighter jet, UNN reports.
No, these are NOT AI-generated images, this is a real Ukrainian pilot in an F-16 fighter jet epically destroying an enemy Shahed over Ukraine! How many such destructions have there been already…
The Air Force added that the pilot used an aircraft cannon to eliminate the target.
The video is from social media, the author is unknown, the pilot is ours! - noted the Air Force.
