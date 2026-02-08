Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed drone

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
07:59 PM • 528 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
05:37 PM • 7314 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 12040 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 14274 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 17248 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 17428 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 13071 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 11427 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23883 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 37860 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4.2m/s
78%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communicationsFebruary 8, 10:32 AM • 12702 views
Indian refineries cut Russian oil purchases to seal deal with US - ReutersFebruary 8, 10:48 AM • 11286 views
Two skiers died in France due to an avalanche in the AlpsFebruary 8, 11:04 AM • 7408 views
FSB announced the extradition to Russia of a suspect in the assassination attempt on General AlekseevFebruary 8, 11:28 AM • 10696 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor03:32 PM • 11594 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 24598 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 45942 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 64926 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 58794 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 59505 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 22789 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 36872 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 38563 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 47188 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 49921 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Air Force showed footage of a Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot destroying an enemy Shahed drone. The pilot used an aircraft cannon to eliminate the target.

Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed drone

The Air Force showed epic footage of a pilot destroying an enemy Shahed drone with an F-16 fighter jet, UNN reports.

No, these are NOT AI-generated images, this is a real Ukrainian pilot in an F-16 fighter jet epically destroying an enemy Shahed over Ukraine! How many such destructions have there been already…

- the message says.

The Air Force added that the pilot used an aircraft cannon to eliminate the target.

The video is from social media, the author is unknown, the pilot is ours! - noted the Air Force.

In January, Kyiv lacked missiles for Patriot, launchers stood empty during Russian strikes on energy infrastructure - FT08.02.26, 20:26 • 2578 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon