Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers

Ukrainian military completely cleared the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, announced this and published a video.

Ukrainian military cleared the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia direction from Russians. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN. Zaporizhzhia direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Ternuvate of Russians - Kovalenko reported and published a video. One of the defenders in the video stated that the occupiers have only two paths - captivity or destruction. "We are in Ternuvate, where we are doing our job. Ternuvate is ours, Ukrainian," the soldier emphasized. 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" cleared Torske in Donetsk region: about 100 occupiers eliminated