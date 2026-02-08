$43.140.00
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
05:37 PM • 6284 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 11412 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 13664 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 16693 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 17086 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 12938 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 11344 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23839 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 37808 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Ukrainian military completely cleared the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, announced this and published a video.

Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers

Ukrainian military cleared the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia direction from Russians. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN.

Zaporizhzhia direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared Ternuvate of Russians 

- Kovalenko reported and published a video.

One of the defenders in the video stated that the occupiers have only two paths - captivity or destruction.

"We are in Ternuvate, where we are doing our job. Ternuvate is ours, Ukrainian," the soldier emphasized.

425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" cleared Torske in Donetsk region: about 100 occupiers eliminated24.10.25, 15:39 • 3234 views

