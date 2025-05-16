Ukrainian man suspected of arson attack on Starmer's home appears in court - Reuters

In Great Britain, a 21-year-old Ukrainian man appeared in court in London on charges of arson, following an investigation into a series of fires related to the arson of the property of the country's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

21-year-old Roman Lavrinovich appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

He communicated with the participants in the process through an interpreter to confirm his name and address.

The man was remanded in custody until the next hearing at London's Old Bailey Court on June 6.

Let us remind you

British firefighters were called to a fire early Monday at a house in Kentish Town, north London. This is the constituency represented by Starmer. No one was injured, but the entrance to the house was damaged.

Lavrinovich was arrested the next day in connection with this fire and two other incidents – a fire near the entrance of a house in neighboring Islington on Sunday and a fire of a car in Kentish Town on Thursday.

Before moving to house number 10, Starmer lived at the Kentish Town address with his wife and two children. Prosecutors said the car and both properties were linked to the prime minister.

Describing the incident in Parliament on Wednesday, Starmer called it "an attack on all of us, on our democracy and the values we stand for."

Recall

On the night of May 12, there was a fire in the house owned by the head of the British government, Keir Starmer, in the Kentish Town area. The fire was extinguished, there were no casualties.

On May 13, a 21-year-old man was detained in London on suspicion of setting fire to the British Prime Minister's house. Other incidents related to the arson of property owned by Starmer are also being investigated.