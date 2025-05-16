Ukrainian man suspected of arson attack on Starmer's home appears in court - Reuters

$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 4038 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16891 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29789 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34303 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137723 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 162047 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143815 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181917 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152491 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392460 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Publications
Exclusives
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 220028 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212238 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274640 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338532 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392460 views
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15471 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30802 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68244 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106284 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132136 views
Ukrainian man suspected of arson attack on Starmer's home appears in court - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Roman Lavrinovich, 21, is charged with arson endangering life. He is charged with three counts relating to Keir Starmer's property.

Ukrainian man suspected of arson attack on Starmer's home appears in court - Reuters

In Great Britain, a 21-year-old Ukrainian man appeared in court in London on charges of arson, following an investigation into a series of fires related to the arson of the property of the country's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

21-year-old Roman Lavrinovich appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

He communicated with the participants in the process through an interpreter to confirm his name and address.

The man was remanded in custody until the next hearing at London's Old Bailey Court on June 6.

Let us remind you

British firefighters were called to a fire early Monday at a house in Kentish Town, north London. This is the constituency represented by Starmer. No one was injured, but the entrance to the house was damaged.

Lavrinovich was arrested the next day in connection with this fire and two other incidents – a fire near the entrance of a house in neighboring Islington on Sunday and a fire of a car in Kentish Town on Thursday.

Before moving to house number 10, Starmer lived at the Kentish Town address with his wife and two children. Prosecutors said the car and both properties were linked to the prime minister.

Describing the incident in Parliament on Wednesday, Starmer called it "an attack on all of us, on our democracy and the values we stand for."

Recall

On the night of May 12, there was a fire in the house owned by the head of the British government, Keir Starmer, in the Kentish Town area. The fire was extinguished, there were no casualties.

On May 13, a 21-year-old man was detained in London on suspicion of setting fire to the British Prime Minister's house. Other incidents related to the arson of property owned by Starmer are also being investigated.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Keir Starmer
Reuters
United Kingdom
London
Brent
