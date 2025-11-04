Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery: sources revealed details

Ukrainian kamikaze drones, operated by intelligence officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, and the Special Operations Forces, attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the attack took place on the night of November 4. More than fifty Ukrainian-made drones, including "Bober" and FP-1, were used in the operation.

According to sources, the attack occurred during the repair of a rectification column, which is responsible for primary oil processing and was damaged as a result of previous attacks.

Information about the damage to the facility was also reported in a number of Russian public channels. Videos published by Russian users show a bright glow over the oil refinery, as well as recorded explosions followed by a fire at the facility.

Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez is one of the leading oil refineries in Russia, supplying, among other things, the Moscow region, which accounts for about 30% of the country's gasoline consumption. The nominal capacity for primary oil refining is about 17 million tons per year.

The enterprise produces more than 50 types of products: automotive, aviation and diesel fuels; also petroleum bitumens, paraffins, etc.

The refinery's products are actively used by Russian occupation forces and the enemy's military-industrial complex.

