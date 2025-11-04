Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery: sources revealed details

ukenru
03:06 PM • 6584 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18093 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 19359 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 15834 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 16649 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 14589 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20836 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45471 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24400 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81305 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Top ten most popular cars among Ukrainians are SUVs: an electric car leads the rankingNovember 4, 07:18 AM • 4518 views
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 4, 09:03 AM • 3352 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 10430 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 17913 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 12890 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18076 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 13059 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 19343 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45464 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 42578 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andrzej Duda
Denys Shmyhal
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Europe
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 690 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 18044 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 33601 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 29379 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 33495 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Financial Times

Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery: sources revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Ukrainian kamikaze drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Special Operations Forces attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia. The attack by more than 50 drones occurred on the night of November 4 during the repair of a rectification column that had been damaged earlier.

Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery: sources revealed details

Ukrainian kamikaze drones, operated by intelligence officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, and the Special Operations Forces, attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the attack took place on the night of November 4. More than fifty Ukrainian-made drones, including "Bober" and FP-1, were used in the operation.

According to sources, the attack occurred during the repair of a rectification column, which is responsible for primary oil processing and was damaged as a result of previous attacks.

Information about the damage to the facility was also reported in a number of Russian public channels. Videos published by Russian users show a bright glow over the oil refinery, as well as recorded explosions followed by a fire at the facility.

Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez is one of the leading oil refineries in Russia, supplying, among other things, the Moscow region, which accounts for about 30% of the country's gasoline consumption. The nominal capacity for primary oil refining is about 17 million tons per year.

The enterprise produces more than 50 types of products: automotive, aviation and diesel fuels; also petroleum bitumens, paraffins, etc.

The refinery's products are actively used by Russian occupation forces and the enemy's military-industrial complex.

Recall

On the night of November 4, two enterprises in Russia stopped operations after a UAV attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine