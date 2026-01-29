Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
07:35 AM • 5020 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 14149 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 23243 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 24112 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 21899 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 19990 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 20717 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 22951 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 15202 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 26938 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdownJanuary 29, 12:39 AM • 13908 views
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI review05:00 AM • 6434 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politicians05:26 AM • 4418 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine06:15 AM • 9168 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robots06:27 AM • 6696 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 43372 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 72315 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 97386 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 76527 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 95494 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Washington, D.C.
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 14515 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 41561 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 39832 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 46434 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 48988 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y

Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Ukraine's defense forces shot down two Russian aircraft in one day, likely Su-34s. One aircraft was shot down over the Black Sea, the other crashed on Russian territory.

Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea

The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down two Russian aircraft in one day. It is likely a Su-34 fighter-bomber, UNN reports.

Details

Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk stated on the air of "My-Ukraine" that one of the Russian "war correspondents" was the first to report the downing of one of these aircraft.

He was whining about the loss of this unit yesterday. Well, information from this channel has quite often been confirmed

- Pletenchuk said.

At the same time, the spokesman called for official information to be awaited.

Also, Dmytro Zhmailo, executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, stated on the air of the telethon that one of the Russian planes was shot down by the Defense Forces over the Black Sea, and the second fell on Russian territory.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians lost one aircraft and 955 unmanned aerial vehicles yesterday.

UNN also reported that last year, soldiers of the SBU's CSO "Alpha" attacked 5 Russian airfields with drones and destroyed 15 units of enemy aircraft, fuel and ammunition depots totaling over $1 billion.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Su-34
Ukrainian Navy
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea