The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down two Russian aircraft in one day. It is likely a Su-34 fighter-bomber, UNN reports.

Details

Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk stated on the air of "My-Ukraine" that one of the Russian "war correspondents" was the first to report the downing of one of these aircraft.

He was whining about the loss of this unit yesterday. Well, information from this channel has quite often been confirmed - Pletenchuk said.

At the same time, the spokesman called for official information to be awaited.

Also, Dmytro Zhmailo, executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, stated on the air of the telethon that one of the Russian planes was shot down by the Defense Forces over the Black Sea, and the second fell on Russian territory.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians lost one aircraft and 955 unmanned aerial vehicles yesterday.

UNN also reported that last year, soldiers of the SBU's CSO "Alpha" attacked 5 Russian airfields with drones and destroyed 15 units of enemy aircraft, fuel and ammunition depots totaling over $1 billion.