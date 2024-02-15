Ukrainian forces begin partial retreat from Avdiivka - Washington Post

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103417 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130916 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131489 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277302 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178049 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245726 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine
March 2, 02:31 AM

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32518 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry
March 2, 04:32 AM

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95581 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known
March 2, 04:43 AM

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92728 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols
March 2, 05:19 AM

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100775 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today
March 2, 05:34 AM

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47136 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277299 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245722 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230901 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256318 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242129 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
10:40 AM

10:40 AM • 12437 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130913 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104240 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104344 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120593 views
Ukrainian forces begin partial retreat from Avdiivka - Washington Post

Ukrainian forces begin partial retreat from Avdiivka - Washington Post

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119452 views

Ukrainian troops have begun a partial retreat from the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk region. According to The Washington Post, Avdiivka is potentially the first critical test for Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have begun a partial retreat from the area of Avdiivka, Donetsk region. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

The publication notes that the destroyed coke plant, which was once a pillar of the economy in Ukraine's eastern Donbas, is likely to become the last Ukrainian fortress in Avdiivka, which has been under battle since 2014.

"Ukrainian troops say it's only a matter of time before they have to leave the city, and on Thursday the military said a partial withdrawal had already begun," the article says.

WP notes that Avdiivka is potentially the first critical test for Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, who was promoted last week by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and must decide whether and when to retreat. 

In May, Russia seized Bakhmut. Ukraine's military and political leadership said that the continued defense of Bakhmut cost Russia tens of thousands of casualties. But the battle also depleted Ukraine's forces, the newspaper notes.

Avdiivka is a priority area for the Russian army at the front - British intelligence08.02.24, 12:04 • 24433 views

We would like to add that there has been no official comment from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the partial retreat from Avdiivka.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut
donetskDonetsk

