The Ukrainian Defense Forces have begun a partial retreat from the area of Avdiivka, Donetsk region. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

The publication notes that the destroyed coke plant, which was once a pillar of the economy in Ukraine's eastern Donbas, is likely to become the last Ukrainian fortress in Avdiivka, which has been under battle since 2014.

"Ukrainian troops say it's only a matter of time before they have to leave the city, and on Thursday the military said a partial withdrawal had already begun," the article says.

WP notes that Avdiivka is potentially the first critical test for Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, who was promoted last week by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and must decide whether and when to retreat.

In May, Russia seized Bakhmut. Ukraine's military and political leadership said that the continued defense of Bakhmut cost Russia tens of thousands of casualties. But the battle also depleted Ukraine's forces, the newspaper notes.

We would like to add that there has been no official comment from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the partial retreat from Avdiivka.