Avdiivka is a priority area for the Russian army at the front - British intelligence

Russian troops may have rotated additional forces to the Avdiivka sector. The city in the Donetsk region remains a priority for Russians on the frontline. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, Avdiivka remains the main focus of Russian military operations. Russia continues to attack the southeastern outskirts of the city, where street fighting is taking place.

Over the past two weeks, Russian troops may have rotated additional forces to the Avdiivka area, increasing pressure on Ukrainian positions around the city - British intelligence points out.

Ukraine continues to launch counterattacks to preserve the main supply route to the city.

As noted, over the past four weeks, about 600 tactical aircraft guided munitions have been launched at Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka. Russian planes increased the number of strikes with guided aerial bombs from 30 to 50 per day on February 5, 2024, which is 66 percent more than in the past two weeks.

However, as noted, Russian fighters are forced to launch their munitions at a great distance, which reduces their accuracy due to the constant threat from Ukrainian air defense.

"Russia will almost certainly continue its offensive pressure in this area over the next few weeks, intensively using tactical aviation to support its efforts," the intelligence concluded.

Plus 910 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses