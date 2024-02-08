Avdiivka is a priority area for the Russian army at the front - British intelligence

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 20416 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109067 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116669 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159216 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162025 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261194 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175955 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166662 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232504 views

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 71530 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 70843 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 50591 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 25744 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 62389 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261194 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243618 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230031 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109067 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 85459 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 90324 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115234 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116019 views
Avdiivka is a priority area for the Russian army at the front - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24431 views

British intelligence reports that Russian troops have intensified attacks around Avdiivka and rotated additional troops to the front line in the city, which remains a key target of their offensive.

Russian troops may have rotated additional forces to the Avdiivka sector. The city in the Donetsk region remains a priority for Russians on the frontline.  This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, Avdiivka remains the main focus of Russian military operations. Russia continues to attack the southeastern outskirts of the city, where street fighting is taking place.

Over the past two weeks, Russian troops may have rotated additional forces to the Avdiivka area, increasing pressure on Ukrainian positions around the city

- British intelligence points out.

Ukraine continues to launch counterattacks to preserve the main supply route to the city.

As noted, over the past four weeks, about 600 tactical aircraft guided munitions have been launched at Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka. Russian planes increased the number of strikes with guided aerial bombs from 30 to 50 per day on February 5, 2024, which is 66 percent more than in the past two weeks.

However, as noted, Russian fighters are forced to launch their munitions at a great distance, which reduces their accuracy due to the constant threat from Ukrainian air defense.

"Russia will almost certainly continue its offensive pressure in this area over the next few weeks, intensively using tactical aviation to support its efforts," the intelligence concluded.

Plus 910 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses08.02.24, 08:00 • 29929 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
avdiivkaAvdiivka
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

