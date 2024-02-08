Plus 910 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 392,380 people, 6383 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/08/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 392,380 (+910) people,

tanks - 6383 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11899 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 9411 (+24) units,

MLRS - 980 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 666 (+1) units,

aircraft - 332 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7191 (+14),

cruise missiles - 1880 (+31),

ships/boats - 24 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 12513 (+27) units,

special equipment - 1505 (+8)

AddendumAddendum

According to the General Staff, there were 92 combat engagements over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 51 missile and 80 air strikes, fired 89 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report on February 8.

