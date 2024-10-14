Ukrainian fencers win medals at tournament in Croatia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainians won two medals at the Satellite FIE international tournament in Split. Roman Svichkar won silver in the men's competition, and Ksenia Panteleeva won bronze in the women's tournament.
Ukrainian fencers won awards at a tournament in Croatia. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Ukrainian athletes won two medals at the international Satellite FIE tournament in Spilita.
Roman Svichkar won silver in the men's competition, defeating the second-seeded Estonian in the quarterfinals but losing to the Hungarian champion in the final.
Ksenia Panteleeva won bronze in the women's tournament, defeating her compatriot in the quarterfinals but losing to an Estonian Olympic medalist in the semifinals.
