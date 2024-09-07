Women's fencing team wins silver at the 2024 Paralympics

The Ukrainian women's national fencing team won silver medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian athletes lost to the Chinese team in the final with a score of 37:45. After the start, where the Ukrainians were losing 8:20 after four matches, the team managed to gather themselves and reduce the gap thanks to the brilliant play of Yevhenia Breus, who reduced the difference to 1-2 shots.

Despite the Chinese women's superiority in most of the matches, our athletes continued to fight until the last minute, demonstrating effective actions at the end of the match.

The Ukrainian team was represented by Yevheniia Breus, Nataliia Morkvych (Class A), Olena Fedota-Isaeva and Nadiia Dyolog (Class B).

