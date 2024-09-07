Maryna Lytovchenko won silver medal Paralympic Games 2024 in table tennis

Maryna Lytovchenko became the vice-champion of the 2024 Paralympics in table tennis. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the final, the Ukrainian athlete demonstrated a high level of skill, but lost to Iraqi representative Najla al-Dayeni in four sets.

This is Lytovchenko's third Paralympic medal in singles.

Maryna Lytovchenko's silver medal is another achievement of Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympic Games, which emphasizes the strength and endurance of our Paralympians.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko wins bronze medal in long jump at the 2024 Paralympics