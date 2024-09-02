Oleksandr Lytvynenko wins bronze medal in long jump at the 2024 Paralympics

Oleksandr Lytvynenko won bronze in the long jump at the 2024 Paralympics. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian athlete Oleksandr Lytvynenko won a bronze medal in the long jump (class T36) at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. This is the athlete's debut medal at the Paralympic Games, which he won with a personal best.

According to the information, Ukraine has already won 34 medals at these Games, demonstrating its strength and skill on the world sports stage.

Zoya Ovsiy wins bronze medal in mace throw at the 2024 Paralympics