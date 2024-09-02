Zoya Ovsiy wins bronze medal in mace throw at the 2024 Paralympics

Zoya Ovsiy is a bronze medalist at the 2024 Paralympic Games. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Ukrainian athlete Zoya Ovsiy won a bronze medal in the javelin throw. Zoya showed an incredible result of 14.17 meters, which allowed her to climb to the third step of the podium.

Our Paralympian competed in the F51 class, but this did not prevent her from competing with her rivals from the higher F53 class.

Brovary resident Ilya Yaremenko wins silver medal at the Paralympic Games