Brovary resident Ilya Yaremenko wins silver medal at the Paralympic Games

Ilya Yaremenko, a visually impaired athlete from Brovary, won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris in the 50-meter freestyle. Thus, he repeated his achievement at the Paralympics in Tokyo, UNN reports.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, posted a video in which the athlete, without holding back his emotions, thanked the community of Brovary for their support.

"Thanks to Brovary! They do a lot for us!" said Yaremenko.

In turn, Ihor Sapozhko thanked the athlete for his desire to achieve the highest results.

"Brovary resident Ilya Yaremenko is a silver medalist at the Paralympic Games in Paris!" wrote the mayor of Brovary.

The athlete was immediately congratulated by the head of the Kyiv Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

"Thank you for your dedication and tremendous work for the result! Ilya, the whole Kyiv region and the whole of Ukraine are proud of you!" said the head of the CRMA.

Optional

Ilya Yaremenko is a visually impaired swimmer. Bronze medalist of the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games and silver medalist of the 2020 Games, winner of the World and European Championships. Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine.