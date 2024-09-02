Brovary resident Ilya Yaremenko wins silver medal at the Paralympic Games

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124134 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202706 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155872 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154087 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143465 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200466 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112481 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188946 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105131 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
March 1, 01:45 AM

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55324 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65918 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37706 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95507 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74265 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202708 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200468 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188948 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215588 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203553 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24796 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150867 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150066 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154091 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144980 views
Brovary resident Ilya Yaremenko wins silver medal at the Paralympic Games

Brovary resident Ilya Yaremenko wins silver medal at the Paralympic Games

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16412 views

Ilya Yaremenko, a visually impaired athlete from Brovary, won a silver medal in the 50-meter freestyle at the Paralympic Games in Paris. He repeated his achievement at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Ilya Yaremenko, a visually impaired athlete from Brovary, won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris in the 50-meter freestyle. Thus, he repeated his achievement at the Paralympics in Tokyo, UNN reports.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, posted a video in which the athlete, without holding back his emotions, thanked the community of Brovary for their support.

"Thanks to Brovary! They do a lot for us!" said Yaremenko.

In turn, Ihor Sapozhko thanked the athlete for his desire to achieve the highest results.

"Brovary resident Ilya Yaremenko is a silver medalist at the Paralympic Games in Paris!" wrote the mayor of Brovary.

The athlete was immediately congratulated by the head of the Kyiv Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

"Thank you for your dedication and tremendous work for the result! Ilya, the whole Kyiv region and the whole of Ukraine are proud of you!" said the head of the CRMA.

Optional

Ilya Yaremenko is a visually impaired swimmer. Bronze medalist of the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games and silver medalist of the 2020 Games, winner of the World and European Championships. Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SportsKyiv region

