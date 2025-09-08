$41.350.00
Ukrainian drone production leader to build factory in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

The company "Ukrspecsystems" will build a drone factory in Great Britain with investments of 200 million pounds, with production scheduled to start in early 2026. The project will create up to 500 jobs and provide access to modern technologies for the British Armed Forces.

Ukrainian drone production leader to build factory in Britain

The company LLC "Ukrspecsystems" (Ukrspecsystems) will build a drone production plant in Great Britain, the serial production of which is planned to begin in early 2026. This is reported by the publication UK Defence Journal, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine's largest drone manufacturer, Ukrspecsystems, has announced a £200 million (approximately €225.988 million) investment program in Eastern England.

It includes a new 11,000 m² factory in Mildenhall, as well as a test and training ground in Elmsett, Suffolk.

The project is expected to create up to 500 jobs and training opportunities across the region

- the publication writes.

Recruitment of British specialists will begin later this year. Drone production is planned to start in early 2026.

UK Minister for Defence Procurement Maria Eagle noted that London recognizes the advanced capabilities of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

Cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers will provide access to modern technologies and strengthen the defense capabilities of the British Armed Forces and their partners

- she said.

The Ukrainian company Ukrspecsystems was established in 2014 and specializes in the development and production of unmanned aerial systems for military purposes. In particular, the company produces "Shark" and PD-2 drones.

The company also provides a full range of operator training and support services.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. The parties discussed increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and joint defense projects.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva called on Norway to invest in drone and weapons production in Ukraine. This is seen as a contribution to European security and a guarantee of a strong Ukrainian army.

Ukraine has reached 60% of domestic weapons production. A joint factory with Denmark is being created for the production of missile and drone components.

Vita Zelenetska

