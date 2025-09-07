Zelenskyy: Ukraine must increase production of interceptor drones to the level of massive Russian attacks of 300-400 "Shaheds"

During massive attacks, Russia uses 300-400 Shahed kamikaze drones, so the production of Ukrainian interceptor drones must reach similar figures. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on Sunday, September 7, as reported by UNN.

Of course, not everything is shot down yet, and we need to further strengthen our air defense. This is a priority task. Russians keep the number of Shaheds in massive strikes at the level of 300-400 per such strike. Our interceptors must reach a corresponding indicator. - said the head of state.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there is real production potential. Finances and contracts are being secured.

"Scaling up relevant units is needed. I thank everyone in the defense forces who performs this task. And I thank everyone who helps everyone. Every volunteer, every company. To develop this interceptor technology, implement it, train crews. All this is about saving people's lives," the president emphasized.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during this war, Ukraine has already achieved an important indicator: almost 60% of the weapons received by Ukrainian soldiers are produced by domestic enterprises.

Zelenskyy and Swedish Foreign Minister discussed investments in drones and defense projects