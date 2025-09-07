$41.350.00
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 20079 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 33951 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 52624 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 67385 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 99052 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 82538 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52611 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56715 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 78545 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Tags
Authors
Zelenskyy: Ukraine must increase production of interceptor drones to the level of massive Russian attacks of 300-400 "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must produce 300-400 interceptor drones to match the number of Shaheds used by Russia. According to him, there is potential for this, and funding is being provided.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine must increase production of interceptor drones to the level of massive Russian attacks of 300-400 "Shaheds"

During massive attacks, Russia uses 300-400 Shahed kamikaze drones, so the production of Ukrainian interceptor drones must reach similar figures. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on Sunday, September 7, as reported by UNN.

Of course, not everything is shot down yet, and we need to further strengthen our air defense. This is a priority task. Russians keep the number of Shaheds in massive strikes at the level of 300-400 per such strike. Our interceptors must reach a corresponding indicator.

- said the head of state.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there is real production potential. Finances and contracts are being secured.

"Scaling up relevant units is needed. I thank everyone in the defense forces who performs this task. And I thank everyone who helps everyone. Every volunteer, every company. To develop this interceptor technology, implement it, train crews. All this is about saving people's lives," the president emphasized.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during this war, Ukraine has already achieved an important indicator: almost 60% of the weapons received by Ukrainian soldiers are produced by domestic enterprises.

Zelenskyy and Swedish Foreign Minister discussed investments in drones and defense projects05.09.25, 15:15 • 2884 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineTechnologies
charity
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine