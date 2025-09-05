Zelenskyy and Swedish Foreign Minister discussed investments in drones and defense projects

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
12:12 PM • 2132 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 12656 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 21783 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 19322 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 34725 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 34911 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 49756 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41614 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41454 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41665 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.7m/s
35%
754mm
Popular news
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire repliedSeptember 5, 06:58 AM • 12042 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATOSeptember 5, 07:27 AM • 11356 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 23704 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about07:57 AM • 20613 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 9586 views
Publications
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 6984 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 24072 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 34702 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 29034 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 63421 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Uzhhorod
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 24925 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 63442 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 25036 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 30192 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 31842 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
S-400 missile system
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Zelenskyy and Swedish Foreign Minister discussed investments in drones and defense projects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. The parties discussed increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and joint defense projects.

Zelenskyy and Swedish Foreign Minister discussed investments in drones and defense projects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Uzhhorod with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who arrived in Ukraine for the second time since her appointment. As reported by the President's Office, Zelenskyy and Stenergard discussed the possibility of increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and the prospects of joint defense projects, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President's Office, during the meeting, Zelenskyy and Stenergard discussed in detail the continuation of support for Ukraine and the preparation of a new defense package. The President of Ukraine informed about what Ukrainian soldiers need most now.

Special attention was paid to the PURL initiative. The Head of State thanked Sweden for its participation in this program and shared expectations for its development. In particular, the need to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky was discussed.

Additionally

Zelenskyy and Malmer Stenergard also discussed the possibility of increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and the prospects of joint defense projects. The parties agreed to work on this issue and take steps to increase the strength of both states.

The President thanked the Swedish Foreign Minister for her personal support of Ukraine and awarded her the Order of Princess Olga, III degree.

Zelenskyy discussed a new format for protecting Ukrainian skies with Trump04.09.25, 20:03 • 4448 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
"Coalition of the Willing"
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Uzhhorod