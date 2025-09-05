Zelenskyy and Swedish Foreign Minister discussed investments in drones and defense projects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Uzhhorod with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who arrived in Ukraine for the second time since her appointment. As reported by the President's Office, Zelenskyy and Stenergard discussed the possibility of increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and the prospects of joint defense projects, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President's Office, during the meeting, Zelenskyy and Stenergard discussed in detail the continuation of support for Ukraine and the preparation of a new defense package. The President of Ukraine informed about what Ukrainian soldiers need most now.

Special attention was paid to the PURL initiative. The Head of State thanked Sweden for its participation in this program and shared expectations for its development. In particular, the need to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky was discussed.

Additionally

Zelenskyy and Malmer Stenergard also discussed the possibility of increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and the prospects of joint defense projects. The parties agreed to work on this issue and take steps to increase the strength of both states.

The President thanked the Swedish Foreign Minister for her personal support of Ukraine and awarded her the Order of Princess Olga, III degree.

Zelenskyy discussed a new format for protecting Ukrainian skies with Trump