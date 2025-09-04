Zelenskyy discussed a new format for protecting Ukrainian skies with Trump

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
02:39 PM • 5504 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 11656 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 16946 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 22474 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 22747 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 19781 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 40440 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40207 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42898 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 38064 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.2m/s
54%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 283185 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 276699 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 274459 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 267189 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 30880 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 22828 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 19651 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 40440 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 38463 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 76794 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv
Europe
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 10461 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 22826 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 11996 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 17772 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 19816 views
Actual
Fake news
R-360 Neptune
Mi-8
Bild
Facebook

Zelenskyy discussed a new format for protecting Ukrainian skies with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

President Zelenskyy announced discussions with Trump regarding a new format for protecting Ukrainian skies. This format is intended to ensure independence from Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy discussed a new format for protecting Ukrainian skies with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during his conversation with US President Donald Trump, they discussed a new format for protecting Ukrainian skies, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

As reported by the Presidential Office, during the conversation with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, among other things, discussed maximum protection of Ukrainian skies.

The President of Ukraine noted that, as long as there is no peace, Ukrainians should not depend on constant Russian attacks; Russian missiles and drones should not take lives.

We are considering one format. Yesterday, we discussed it in detail with Emmanuel, talking about such a format for the first time. Today, we shared it with partners, and then with President Trump. If we receive a positive signal from the US, because technically a lot in this sky protection format depends on them – if we receive a positive signal from them, we will be happy to share this information.

– added the Head of State.

The leaders agreed on further contacts.

It was about pressuring Russia to end the war: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Trump and European leaders04.09.25, 19:23 • 898 views

Recall

US President Donald Trump is very dissatisfied that Russian oil is being bought by Europe, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, who complained to Trump after Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Donald Trump
Europe
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine