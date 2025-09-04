Zelenskyy discussed a new format for protecting Ukrainian skies with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during his conversation with US President Donald Trump, they discussed a new format for protecting Ukrainian skies, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

As reported by the Presidential Office, during the conversation with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, among other things, discussed maximum protection of Ukrainian skies.

The President of Ukraine noted that, as long as there is no peace, Ukrainians should not depend on constant Russian attacks; Russian missiles and drones should not take lives.

We are considering one format. Yesterday, we discussed it in detail with Emmanuel, talking about such a format for the first time. Today, we shared it with partners, and then with President Trump. If we receive a positive signal from the US, because technically a lot in this sky protection format depends on them – if we receive a positive signal from them, we will be happy to share this information. – added the Head of State.

The leaders agreed on further contacts.

It was about pressuring Russia to end the war: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Trump and European leaders

Recall

US President Donald Trump is very dissatisfied that Russian oil is being bought by Europe, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, who complained to Trump after Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries.