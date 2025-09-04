It was about pressuring Russia to end the war: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Trump and European leaders

REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as European leaders, after a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," discussed with US President Donald Trump pressure on Russia to force it to end the war. Zelenskyy stated this during a press conference at the Élysée Palace, writes UNN.

Today we spoke with President Trump, we thank him for his support. It was a long, detailed conversation about how to push the situation towards peace. We discussed various options, the most important of which is pressure, to force an end to the war through strong measures, including economic ones. The key to peace is depriving the Russian machine, the Russian war machine, of money, depriving it of resources. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is very dissatisfied that Russian oil is being bought by Europe, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, who complained to Trump after Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries.