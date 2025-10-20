Drone attack on Russian plant leads to gas production cut in Kazakhstan - Reuters

A Ukrainian drone attack on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant forced Kazakhstan to cut production at the Karachaganak field by 25-30%. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Orenburg plant, one of the world's largest gas processing plants, was forced to stop receiving gas from Kazakhstan after the attack, as reported by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan on Sunday.

On Monday, production at the Karachaganak field decreased to 25,000–28,000 metric tons per day, compared to the usual level of 35,000–35,500 tons, according to two sources who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the situation.

They noted that the Orenburg plant, controlled by Gazprom, may partially resume receiving gas from Karachaganak as early as Monday, but declined to predict when supplies would return to normal levels.

In 2024, Karachaganak produced about 263,000 barrels of oil per day. The raw material is exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to the Black Sea terminal in Russia, as well as via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany. - the publication emphasizes.

The field is being developed by a consortium that includes American Chevron (18%), European Shell (29.25%) and Eni (29.25%), Russian Lukoil (13.5%) and Kazakh KazMunayGaz (10%).

The consortium, Gazprom, and the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan did not respond to requests for comment.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery and the Orenburg gas processing plant on the night of October 19. A fuel and lubricants base in temporarily occupied Berdiansk was also hit.