Ukrainian diving team wins bronze medals at the World Championships

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103398 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130893 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131472 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172829 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170217 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277287 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178048 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245716 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 103000 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95501 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92619 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100762 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277287 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245716 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230895 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256309 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242121 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12359 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130893 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104235 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104339 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120590 views
Ukrainian diving team wins bronze medals at the World Championships

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40133 views

The Ukrainian diving team of Oleksiy Sereda and Kyrylo Bolyukh won bronze medals in the synchronized diving from the 10-meter tower at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Ukrainian diving team of Oleksiy Sereda and Kirill Bolyukh won bronze medals at the World Aquatics Championships, which are taking place in Doha, Qatar. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the synchronized ski jumping from the 10-meter tower, the Ukrainian duo scored 406.47 points in the final, losing only to the Olympic medalists - representatives of China and Great Britain!

It is worth noting that this is the second joint award for 16-year-old Kirill and 18-year-old Oleksiy from world championships. In July last year, our duo won silver medals at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, which guaranteed Ukraine a license in this discipline for 🇫🇷Париж-2024

the statement said.

The NOC of Ukraine congratulated the athletes on their excellent results at the competition.

25.02.23, 22:22 • 1869380 views

Lilia Podolyak

