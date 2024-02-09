Ukrainian diving team wins bronze medals at the World Championships

Ukrainian diving team of Oleksiy Sereda and Kirill Bolyukh won bronze medals at the World Aquatics Championships, which are taking place in Doha, Qatar. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the synchronized ski jumping from the 10-meter tower, the Ukrainian duo scored 406.47 points in the final, losing only to the Olympic medalists - representatives of China and Great Britain!

It is worth noting that this is the second joint award for 16-year-old Kirill and 18-year-old Oleksiy from world championships. In July last year, our duo won silver medals at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, which guaranteed Ukraine a license in this discipline for 🇫🇷Париж-2024 the statement said.

The NOC of Ukraine congratulated the athletes on their excellent results at the competition.