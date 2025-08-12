Ukrainian diplomats on the international stage: who they are, where they were born, and how much they are paid

Ukraine's interests abroad are represented by 76 active extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors, 17 of whom were appointed at the end of July 2025. The average annual salary of a diplomatic representative, which includes compensatory payments as part of the Payroll Fund, was UAH 2.95 million in 2024, UNN reports with reference to YouControl.

It is noted that compensatory payments account for 65% or more of the total salary. Additional sources of income include pensions, bank interest, subsidies, income from teaching activities, dividends, property rentals, alienation of movable property, gifts, and inheritance.

At the same time, 30% of Ukraine's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors were born in Kyiv (17 people) and Kyiv Oblast (6 people).

Another 5 diplomats were born in Cherkasy Oblast, and 4 diplomats each were born in Ternopil, Zakarpattia, and Rivne Oblasts. In addition, 4 more extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of Ukraine were born abroad, YouControl reports.

The average age of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors is 52 years. The youngest diplomats are almost 40 years old, and the oldest is just over 60. The majority of Ukraine's ambassadors are men: 62 versus 14 women. Almost 83% of diplomats (63 people) are married, while another 17% (13 people) are single.

