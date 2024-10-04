Ukrainian combat system becomes key in NATO's anti-drone exercise

During the exercises in Vredepil, the Netherlands , specialists from the Center for Innovation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demonstrated the identification of drones and the ability to detect targets in the air. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

A Ukrainian combat system made its debut at a NATO anti-drone exercise.

During the September 10-20 exercise in Vredepil, the Netherlands, involving 60 different anti-drone systems and technologies, Ukraine's DELTA system was one of the key platforms.

At the same time , NATO took into account the proposals of the Ukrainian side, including the use of FPV drones, scenarios with friendly drones and massive drone attacks in the exercise program.

The Ukrainian military participated in the following tasks:

Every day, a German reconnaissance drone performed six flights and integration via UA DRONE ID;

Integration with partner systems (made it possible to receive information about the air and ground situation and detected targets in the air);

They also broadcast the movement of drones in real time;

The Mission Control module was used to plan pilots' missions.

“At anti-drone exercises, we are not just testing technologies, but also demonstrating combat experience... Ukraine has significant potential in the development of military technologies,” commented Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation.

