Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukrainian combat system becomes key in NATO's anti-drone exercise

Ukrainian combat system becomes key in NATO's anti-drone exercise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15841 views

Ukraine's DELTA combat system played a key role in NATO's anti-drone exercise in the Netherlands. Experts from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Center for Innovation demonstrated the system's drone identification and detection capabilities.

During the exercises in Vredepil, the Netherlands  , specialists from the Center for Innovation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demonstrated the identification of drones and the ability to detect targets in the air. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

A Ukrainian combat system made its debut at a NATO anti-drone exercise.

During the September 10-20 exercise in Vredepil, the Netherlands, involving 60 different anti-drone systems and technologies, Ukraine's DELTA system was one of the key platforms.

At the same time , NATO took into account the proposals of the Ukrainian side, including the use of FPV drones, scenarios with friendly drones and massive drone attacks in the exercise program.

The Ukrainian military participated in the following tasks:

Every day, a German reconnaissance drone performed six flights and integration via UA DRONE ID;

Integration with partner systems  (made it possible to receive information about the air and ground situation and detected targets in the air);

They also broadcast the movement of drones in real time;

The Mission Control module was used to plan pilots' missions.

“At anti-drone exercises, we are not just testing technologies, but also demonstrating combat experience... Ukraine has significant potential in the development of military technologies,” commented Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation.

Contact us about advertising