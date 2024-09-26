US announces expansion of F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots and another Patriot for Ukraine

The United States has announced the expansion of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft. This was announced by US President Joe Biden, UNN reports citing a statement released by the White House.

Details

"To build the capacity of the Ukrainian Air Force, I have instructed the Department of Defense to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, including by supporting the training of 18 more pilots next year," Biden said in a statement.

Also, to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense, Biden announced the provision of an additional Patriot battery to Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the United States for providing significant defense aid worth $7.9 billion and new sanctions against Russia.